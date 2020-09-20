Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,140. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Straddles

Analyst Recommendations for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit