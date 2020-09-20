Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $58.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,140. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

