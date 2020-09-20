HyperDAO (HDAO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $762,484.00

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $6.78 million and $762,484.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00246044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00095685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01448956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00229074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,392,028 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

