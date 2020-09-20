Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

ICHR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 505,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,015. The stock has a market cap of $490.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 17,378 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $533,852.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,167.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,946. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 966,380 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 140,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Ichor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 496,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

