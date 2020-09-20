Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,916. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $581,815. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Analyst Recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit