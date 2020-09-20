Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.
TSE:IPL opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$24.60.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.8463571 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
