Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

TSE:IPL opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.15, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$24.60.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$578.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.8463571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.53.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.