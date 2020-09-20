Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $32.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 33.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kennametal by 60.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. 1,371,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.36. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

