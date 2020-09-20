Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,719 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 559,245 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 3,293,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,107. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.43.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.