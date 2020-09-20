Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.39.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.
MRVL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. 8,079,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $41.34.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,526. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
