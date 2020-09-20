Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. 8,079,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,740,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,526. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.