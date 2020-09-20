N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.48) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:N4P opened at GBX 5.88 ($0.08) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.77. N4 Pharma has a 12-month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The firm has a market cap of $9.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53. The company has a current ratio of 13.71, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

