Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $85.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Novocure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Novocure from $89.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Novocure from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.74. 6,726,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,688. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 922.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Novocure has a 12 month low of $53.40 and a 12 month high of $110.98.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novocure will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $26,048.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,722 shares of company stock worth $15,602,582. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 62.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

