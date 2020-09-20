NPCoin Market Cap Achieves $2.23 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $2,400.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

