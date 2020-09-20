Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. Nucor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.91.

Nucor stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. Nucor has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

