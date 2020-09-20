Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.50-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. Nucor also updated its Q3 guidance to $0 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.91.

Nucor stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. Nucor has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Earnings History and Estimates for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit