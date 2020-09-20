Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $105.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. 1,177,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day moving average is $96.08.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,569,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

