Pantos (PAN) Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Pantos has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Pantos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $5,579.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00246044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00095685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01448956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00229074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,215,341 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

