PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of PAYS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,930. The company has a market cap of $290.84 million, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. PaySign has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PaySign by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.