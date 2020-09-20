Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of PSO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 290,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 157.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 1,417,638 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson in the second quarter worth about $2,664,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 17.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 36.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 40,971 shares in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

