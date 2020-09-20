Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. Perrigo also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.43.

PRGO opened at $47.07 on Friday. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

