Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. Perrigo also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.95-4.15 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.43.

PRGO opened at $47.07 on Friday. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Earnings History and Estimates for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit