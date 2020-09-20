Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02. Perrigo also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.95-4.15 EPS.

PRGO opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.43.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 2,828 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,788.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in providing over-the-counter (OTC) self-care and wellness solutions. Its solutions enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The firm operates through three segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals.

