Pizza Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Pizza token can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $587,815.66 and $236.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005199 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,851,248 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

