Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $8.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.82.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.56. 27,641,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,027,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,503 shares in the company, valued at $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,694,357 shares of company stock valued at $34,279,663 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

