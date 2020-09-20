Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDS shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Precision Drilling stock remained flat at $$0.64 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 375,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.24. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 183.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 736,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617,037 shares during the period. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

