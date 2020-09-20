Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,408.93 ($18.41).

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,619 ($21.16) to GBX 1,626 ($21.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,532 ($20.02) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Prudential alerts:

PRU traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,170 ($15.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,996. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Prudential’s payout ratio is presently 462.96%.

In related news, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total transaction of £471,895.20 ($616,614.66). Also, insider Shriti Vadera bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,201 ($15.69) per share, for a total transaction of £528,440 ($690,500.46). Insiders have purchased 45,046 shares of company stock worth $54,185,641 in the last quarter.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.