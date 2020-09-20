PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $227,993.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00246044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00095685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01448956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00229074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

