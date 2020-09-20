Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Qiwi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Qiwi has a payout ratio of 77.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Qiwi to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

QIWI stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

