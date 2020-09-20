Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Receives $60.74 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.74.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,683. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.