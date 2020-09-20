ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Receives $433.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $436.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. OTR Global cut shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,786 shares of company stock worth $45,048,758. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,890 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 61.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,844 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 74.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,439,000 after acquiring an additional 647,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $152,798,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.09. 1,461,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,308. The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.12, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $450.85 and its 200 day moving average is $377.98. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $501.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

