Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,771.14 ($23.14).

A number of analysts have weighed in on SN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.02) to GBX 1,675 ($21.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($21.34) to GBX 1,553 ($20.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

LON SN traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,542.50 ($20.16). 3,443,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,543.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,551.87. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.26%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Virginia Bottomley acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.80) per share, for a total transaction of £3,908.70 ($5,107.41).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

