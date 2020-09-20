STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) Receives €27.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.78 ($32.69).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

STM stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €25.91 ($30.48). 2,899,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.09.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

