Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Total by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 62,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. 5,223,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,553. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Total will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Total’s payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

