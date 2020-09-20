Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Receives $63.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trex from $57.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,438,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 320,035 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,355,000 after buying an additional 140,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after buying an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,096,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,581,000 after buying an additional 42,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,654,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX traded down $2.01 on Friday, hitting $66.38. 1,912,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,595. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

