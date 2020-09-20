Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.74. 982,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,317. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.