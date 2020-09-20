Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.32.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.74. 982,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,317. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.