Waves (WAVES) Price Tops $2.53

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Waves coin can now be bought for $2.53 or 0.00023069 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, LiteBit.eu, Kuna and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $261.03 million and $42.97 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00023724 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012610 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010732 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,052,716 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptohub, Coinbe, OKEx, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Kuna, HitBTC, Upbit, Huobi, Gate.io, Tidex, Bittrex, Coinrail, Indodax, Liqui, YoBit, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, Exmo, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.