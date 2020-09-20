WOLLO (WLO) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, WOLLO has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One WOLLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex and Stellarport. WOLLO has a total market cap of $41,765.77 and approximately $48.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. WOLLO’s official website is pigzbe.com . The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

WOLLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Bitfinex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOLLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

