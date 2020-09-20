WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on WYGPY. Morgan Stanley lowered WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY remained flat at $$6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 78,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This is a positive change from WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

About WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

