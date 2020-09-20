Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corvus Gold, Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

NYSE KOR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 47,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,958. Corvus Gold has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.29.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Gold (KOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.