$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

MITK stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.04. 494,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,275. The company has a market capitalization of $497.11 million, a PE ratio of 86.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.31. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.56.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $460,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,813 shares of company stock worth $1,010,938. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 645,726 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,255,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,010,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 789,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

