$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.55. Argo Group posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other Argo Group news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Argo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Argo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Argo Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARGO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 278,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,362. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

