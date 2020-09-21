$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.80 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.11. 1,485,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,074. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $109.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter worth $1,536,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 619,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,389,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 13.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 22.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 12.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

