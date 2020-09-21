$11.85 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $11.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $10.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $47.65 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.36. 5,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,630. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director W Glenn Hogan purchased 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $206,393.00. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 348,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

