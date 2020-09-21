$2.15 Million in Sales Expected for BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) will post sales of $2.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. BioNano Genomics posted sales of $3.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 million to $9.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.06 million, with estimates ranging from $21.21 million to $24.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioNano Genomics.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.52% and a negative return on equity of 15,217.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

BNGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BNGO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.64. 4,902,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,574,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. BioNano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $87.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.