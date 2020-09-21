$520,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post sales of $520,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $1.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 480.72%.

Several analysts have commented on DYAI shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dyadic International by 104.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dyadic International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dyadic International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

DYAI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,021. The company has a market capitalization of $209.14 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.39. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

