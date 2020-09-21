$819.80 Million in Sales Expected for Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) to announce $819.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Passage Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.33 million to $843.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Passage Bio.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $716.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.76 million.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Passage Bio (GFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.