Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.53 on Monday, hitting $243.19. 2,745,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,251. The company has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day moving average is $232.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 17.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.4% in the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 87.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.