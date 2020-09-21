Analysts Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other news, COO David Setboun bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,930 shares of company stock valued at $828,557 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 284,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.08. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

