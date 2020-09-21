Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $88,484,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,150,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 117,209 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. 6,233,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,688. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

