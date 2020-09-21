Analysts Set Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Price Target at GBX 230.83

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Jupiter Fund Management to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 196 ($2.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £492,200 ($643,146.48). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 17,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72), for a total value of £35,364.16 ($46,209.54).

JUP stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 201.20 ($2.63). 1,503,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.39%.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

