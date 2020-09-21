Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.41.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,668 shares of company stock worth $3,816,953. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Autodesk by 233.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.64. 1,195,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 139.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

