B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,961. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.17.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

