BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $26.00. 153,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BAE SYS PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. BAE SYS PLC/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

