Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

BKR traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,693,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

